P&G’s 1st liquid detergent unit inaugurated in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) first liquid detergent manufacturing unit in India was opened in Telangana. The company has invested nearly Rs 200 crore in setting up the new unit.The site is P&G’s largest manufacturing plant in India spread across 170 acres of land at Kottur in Mahbubnagar. It currently focuses on producing the company’s fabric care brands Ariel and Tide and baby care brand Pampers.

In line with P&G’s commitment to driving inclusive growth in India, P&G has invested nearly Rs 1,700 crore in setting up manufacturing operations in Hyderabad over the years. IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “I want to congratulate P&G on the inauguration of its new liquid detergent manufacturing unit. This plant was inaugurated by the Chief Minister in 2014, and over the years, P&G has expanded its operations in the State.”

Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G (Indian Subcontinent), said, “We strategically chose Hyderabad to be the location for expanding our operations as it provides an investor-friendly environment and best in class facilities enabled by the government. Hyderabad is playing a key role in P&G’s growth in the country. In addition to our facility, we have set up our state-of-the-art Planning Service Centre.”

Through its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, P&G Shiksha, the company has been supporting the education of underprivileged children across the country. Over the years, in Telangana, the company has built, upgraded and refurbished over 35 schools with more than 100 classrooms, and sports, sanitation and hygiene amenities. Through its P&G Shiksha programme, the company hope to positively impact more than 2 lakh children across Telangana.

In addition to this, every year, through the P&G Mother-Daughter Health & Hygiene Programme, P&G educates and distributes free sanitary pads to adolescent girls. P&G also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to partner in the area of menstrual health and hygiene education in the State.