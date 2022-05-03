Plan to build Telangana’s first road tunnel picks up speed

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s plan to build the first highway road tunnel in Telangana has gained momentum with three agencies coming forward to conduct the feasibility study and prepare a detailed project report (DPR). The agencies which have shown interest in taking up the feasibility study of the proposed 6.3-km-long tunnel are LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited, Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd and SMEC India Pvt Ltd.

The underground tunnel will be built on stretches between Road No 45 to KBR Park entrance (1.70 km), Road No 12 to the tunnel junction point (1.10 km), KBR Park entrance to NFCL Junction (2 km) and it will also comprise three approach ways of 500 metres each.

Earlier, it was proposed to build a 10-km-long lane tunnel. However, the GHMC has changed the plan and decided to build a 6.30-km-long linear length tunnel. The main objective of the proposed project is to provide seamless underground connectivity and ease traffic congestion around KBR Park as well as protect the ecology around the park.

The tunnel will be built on the lines of India’s longest road tunnel — Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel. Formerly known as Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, the Syama Tunnel is a 9.20-km-long tunnel on National Highway 44 that connects Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The GHMC, which has been entrusted with the task of implementing the project, will select a suitable agency through international competitive bidding process.. Speaking to Express, GHMC officials informed that the agency that qualifies from both the technical and financial bids will be asked to the conduct the feasibility study. “The selected agency has to complete the feasibility study in six months time and then prepare a DPR within three months,” they said.

The officials said the main features of tunnel will include travel lanes, shoulders, sidewalks/curbs, tunnel drainage and ventilation, lighting, utilities and power, water supply pipes for firefighting, signals and signs above roadway lanes, CCTVs, emergency telephones, communication antennae, equipment and monitoring equipment of noxious emissions and visibility.