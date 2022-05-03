Textile Park to reopen as KTR intervenes

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Units in the Sircilla Textile Park will resume working from Tuesday with talks between Sircilla Textile Park Unit Owners’s association and Handlooms and Textiles officials ending on a happy note on Monday. The talks took place at the instance of MAUD and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who sent his personal aide D Srinivas to sort out.

The units downed shutters, ironically on May Day, unable to extricate themselves from the morass of heavy financial losses. The decision left about 1,500 workers employed in these units dumbfounded, not knowing what the future lay in store for them. But in less than 24 hours, Rama Rao resolved the issues by sending a team of officials to hold talks with them.