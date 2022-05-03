STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Textile Park to reopen as KTR intervenes

The talks took place at the instance of MAUD and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who sent his personal aide D Srinivas to sort out.

Published: 03rd May 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Units in the Sircilla Textile Park will resume working from Tuesday with talks between Sircilla Textile Park Unit Owners’s association and Handlooms and Textiles officials ending on a happy note on Monday. The talks took place at the instance of MAUD and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who sent his personal aide D Srinivas to sort out.

The units downed shutters, ironically on May Day, unable to extricate themselves from the morass of heavy financial losses. The decision left about 1,500 workers employed in these units dumbfounded, not knowing what the future lay in store for them. But in less than 24 hours, Rama Rao resolved the issues by sending a team of officials to hold talks with them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sircilla Textile Park MAUD
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp