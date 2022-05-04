STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Humanity’ is basis of CAA: MoS 

Hinduvahini AP and Telangana president B Rajavardhan Reddy said that there was a need to learn from history as history has a tendency to repeat itself.

Published: 04th May 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 04:01 AM

Union Minister Nityanand Rai. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Adding more fuel to the fire, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that ‘humanity’ was the basis for the Centre to enact the legislation Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to protect and save Hindus from persecution, rape and murder in Islamic countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Addressing the Hindu Vahini Telangana Advocates Conference held in Hyderabad, he said that the repeal of Article 370 and the construction of the temple for Lord Rama in Ayodhya were major victories for Hindutva which were the result of hundreds of years of struggle waged by great people.

Observing that the ideological strength of Hindutva had saved it from thousand years of slavery, he said that it was a way of life characterised by the attributes of sympathy, cooperation and wishing good for society.

“Had the voices of Hindutva been strong enough in 1947, the Partition wouldn’t have happened. We don’t want to save Hindutva by criticising other religions. We only want Hindutva to gain in strength,” he said, adding that advocates play a major role to protect the voices of Hindutva suppressed by forces playing appeasement politics. 

Drawing the audience’s attention to the migration of Hindus on a large scale from several areas of the Old City in Hyderabad, Rajavardhan Reddy warned that Islamic extremist activities were taking place in Bodhan, Nizamabad, Mudhole, Nirmal, Adilabad, and Bhainsa, with full support from those playing appeasement politics. He said that Rohingyas were getting rations, Aadhar cards, and also passports in Nizamabad and that young tribal girls in Adilabad were being converted to Islam after marriage.

