TRS using fear to carry out KLIS works: Yashki

The former MP said the Congress won’t stay as a mere spectator to these developments and would support the agitation by the locals until they achieve justice.

Published: 04th May 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Madhu Yashki Goud meets with family membersof the deceased tribal woman in Manchippa. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TPCC election campaign committee chairman and former MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi said the Congress would fight in support of the tribals in the Manchippa area under Mugpal mandal, which is expected to submerge once the KLIS Package-21 is operational.

Madhu Yashki visited the house of Bujji Bai, who killed herself fearing that she would lose her land, and spoke to her family members. 

He said the State government has also failed to release the compensation packages for the villagers, while officials are using threats and fear to start the works amid protests from villagers. The former MP said the Congress won’t stay as a mere spectator to these developments and would support the agitation by the locals until they achieve justice.

