Double murder at Abdullapurmet: Female victim’s husband held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police investigating the double murder of a driver and his alleged lover, aged 22 and 28, whose naked bodies were found at Abdullapurmet on the city outskirts, have found that the woman’s husband and his associates are involved in the murder. As the victim’s husband came to know about the relationship, he was waiting for the right opportunity to act. On Sunday, he along with his associates followed the victims to Abdullapurment and killed them, the police found.

Investigation revealed that the victims got acquainted and entered into a relationship a few months ago. The woman’s husband who discovered this warned her on several occasions to stay away from Y Yeshwanth. However, the woman, a mother of two children, continued her romance with the driver. Enraged, her husband decided to kill them. On Sunday he found that Yeshwanth had picked his wife on a scooter and was going out. He followed them in another vehicle and finally found that they had reached an isolated location in Kothagudem village of Abdullapurmet.

Further, when he went close to them, he found them in an intimate position. He attacked them with boulders and stabbed Yeshwanth with a blunt object, killing them both on the spot. He left the bodies and fled from the spot. As the victim’s was not traceable from the time the bodies were found on Tuesday, police zeroed on him and nabbed him on Wednesday.