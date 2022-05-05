Interfaith marriage: Man killed by wife's kin in Hyderabad; his sister holds police responsible

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The sister of the man who was killed allegedly by his wife's brothers, held the Mominpet police responsible for her brother's death.

Speaking to ANI, Nagaraj's sister Ramadevi said, "My brother got married to girl three months back. Soon after that, we filed a complaint at Mominpet police station regarding life threats from the girl's family. Due to the negligence of the police, today I lost my brother."

"There is no one to take care of my family now. He was the sole bread earner in the family. We need justice," added Ramadevi.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sridhar Reddy of Lal Bahadur Nagar, said that two persons involved in the crime have been arrested while the family said that there are more people involved in this case. "Further investigation into the case is on," added the ACP.

Hyderabad | Last night around 8.40pm, a boy was killed in Saroornagar area. The boy who was murdered had done an interfaith marriage. The girl's brother didn't like his sister marrying a person of another faith.They thrashed him with rod&knife which led to his death: ACP LB Nagar pic.twitter.com/lBBwMR8gkx — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

According to ACP Reddy, deceased Billapuram Nagaraju and Syed Ashrin Sultana were collegemates and got married in January this year. Sultana changed her name to Pallavi after the marriage.

"The deceased was traveling on a bike with his wife. They got married recently and both belonged to different communities. Brothers of the deceased's wife today assaulted Nagaraju and then attacked him with a rod and killed him on the spot. Two brothers of the deceased man's wife have been identified as the accused and the police have formed special teams to nab them," the police.