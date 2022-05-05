STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Interfaith marriage: Man killed by wife's kin in Hyderabad; his sister holds police responsible

ACP said two persons involved in the crime have been arrested while the family said that there are more people involved in this case. Further investigations are on, he added.

Published: 05th May 2022 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sridhar Reddy of Lal Bahadur Nagar briefing the media. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The sister of the man who was killed allegedly by his wife's brothers, held the Mominpet police responsible for her brother's death.

Speaking to ANI, Nagaraj's sister Ramadevi said, "My brother got married to girl three months back. Soon after that, we filed a complaint at Mominpet police station regarding life threats from the girl's family. Due to the negligence of the police, today I lost my brother."

"There is no one to take care of my family now. He was the sole bread earner in the family. We need justice," added Ramadevi.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sridhar Reddy of Lal Bahadur Nagar, said that two persons involved in the crime have been arrested while the family said that there are more people involved in this case. "Further investigation into the case is on," added the ACP.

According to ACP Reddy, deceased Billapuram Nagaraju and Syed Ashrin Sultana were collegemates and got married in January this year. Sultana changed her name to Pallavi after the marriage.

"The deceased was traveling on a bike with his wife. They got married recently and both belonged to different communities. Brothers of the deceased's wife today assaulted Nagaraju and then attacked him with a rod and killed him on the spot. Two brothers of the deceased man's wife have been identified as the accused and the police have formed special teams to nab them," the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Interfaith
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp