Kaloji medical seats racket: Students switch off phones

HANAMKONDA: Even as the final counselling for PG medical seat allotment ended on Tuesday, police are trying to get to the bottom of the racket related to blocking seats in private medical colleges in Telangana. Police, in fact, are planning to take the help of cyber wing to track the students involved in the racket as their phones have been switched off.

Speaking to Express, Mattewada Inspector of Police Ch Ramesh said: ‘The phone numbers of the students who blocked the PG seats are in switch-off mode. We are taking the help of the cyber wing to track the students and uncover who the actual culprits are -- whether they are students or agencies acting on their behalf.”

The officials of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) have found that 34 PG seats in private colleges remained blocked even after the final phase of counselling. The officials have sent the details of all these students who blocked the seat to police and those details include their mobile phone numbers and e-mail IDs.

The Mattewada police, who are investigating the case, are also trying to find out if any agency blocked the seats without the knowledge of the students. Sources said that as soon as a student gives up the seat, the inquiry would focus on why he or she has given up the seat after the final phase of counselling, especially since the student had already got a seat in the institution of his choice much earlier and try to find out if there is something more to it than meets the eye.

It is widely suspected that a candidate who gets a good rank in NEET would simultaneously apply for a seat in top institutions as well as in other colleges. After one gets the seat in the institution of his choice, one should immediately exit the seat but what is happening is that such students are not existing until the final phase of counselling is completed so that these seats would go into the management quota of the institution, which would sell them at an outrageous fee.

