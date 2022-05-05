STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS Paddy ryots hit by Rains; Hyderabad roads flooded

So fierce was the downpour that Sitaphalmandi recorded 86 mm while the average rainfall for the city was 63.1 mm. 

Traffic moves at a snail’s pace near Hyderabad Public School following early morning rain on Wednesday. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The skies opened up over many parts of Telangana on Wednesday, bringing respite from the searing heat for the general public, while leaving farmers who had brought to procurement centres the paddy they had carefully sown, nurtured and harvested, in despair.

The rain tested the much-touted civic infrastructure in Hyderabad once again, while the accompanying lightning claimed the life of one farmer and left another critically injured in Balwantapur village of Thogita mandal in Medak district, as well as 30 heads of sheep in Jagtial. 

The downpour, which started at around 3 am in Hyderabad, brought immediate relief from the sultry weather conditions of Tuesday when the humidity and heat left citizens squirming in discomfort. So fierce was the downpour that Sitaphalmandi recorded 86 mm while the average rainfall for the city was 63.1 mm. 

Rain fury was most visible at the Yadadri temple where it exposed the shortcomings in the renovation works carried out by the government. 

