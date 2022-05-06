BJP will end Razakar rule of TRS, asserts Nadda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the TRS’ rule as the ‘most corrupt’ one that has been thriving on ‘divide and rule’ politics, BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday coined a new acronym for the pink party — ‘Telangana Razakars Samithi’ and said that the only alternative left against it was a double-engine government of BJP in the State and the Centre to take the State forward.

Addressing a massive gathering at ‘Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ public meeting in Mahbubnagar, he predicted that the people of Telangana would claim their rights against TRS’ corrupt rule in the coming days, which would lead to lotus blooming in the State. “KCR doesn’t believe in democratic values. He will play all his cards to remain in power. But BJP will uproot his government in a democratic way,” he declared.

Drawing a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he reminded the people that while the former was brainstorming to figure out a way to control the pandemic in its early stage, the latter broke all Covid protocols and had gone to the extent of downplaying the outbreak.

He also pointed out how the Chief Minister used ‘violation of protocol’ as an excuse for sending the BJP State president to jail. Calling the Modi government responsive, responsible, proactive and answerable, he said that India has gone from being an importer to an exporter, by making $400 billion in exports in just one year.