Convoy involved in mishap, Minister Satyavathi unhurt

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod escaped unhurt when the cars in her convoy rammed into each other after the driver of the lead vehicle applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting a pig in Mahabubabad district on Thursday. The incident occurred near Maripeda Kargil centre in Mahabubabad district.

Speaking to Express, Maripeda Circle Inspector (CI) N Sagar said that the two cars in which the minister pilot and security guards were travelling suffered some damage due to the collision. The Minister later proceeded on her way and attended the district administration review meetings in Mahabubabad district, said Sagar.

When contacted Satyavathi Rathod told Express: “I am safe. The convoy drivers, and security guards also escaped unhurt. I request the party cadre and my well-wishers not to worry.”