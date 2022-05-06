STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Convoy involved in mishap, Minister Satyavathi unhurt

The Minister later proceeded on her way and attended the district administration review meetings in Mahabubabad district, said Sagar.

Published: 06th May 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Satyavathi Rathod. (File Photo)

Satyavathi Rathod. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod escaped unhurt when the cars in her convoy rammed into each other after the driver of the lead vehicle applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting a pig in Mahabubabad district on Thursday. The incident occurred near Maripeda Kargil centre in Mahabubabad district. 

Speaking to Express, Maripeda Circle Inspector (CI) N Sagar said that the two cars in which the minister pilot and security guards were travelling suffered some damage due to the collision. The Minister later proceeded on her way and attended the district administration review meetings in Mahabubabad district, said Sagar.

When contacted Satyavathi Rathod told Express: “I am safe. The convoy drivers, and security guards also escaped unhurt. I request the party cadre and my well-wishers not to worry.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyavathi Rathod cars pig
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp