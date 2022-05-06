Honour killing: Victim’s brother-in-law, aide arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the horrific ‘honour’ killing of an SC youth Billipuram Nagaraju, 25, in full public view at Saroornagar on Wednesday night, Rachakonda police on Thursday arrested two persons including Nagaraju’s brother-in-law Sayed Mobin Ahmed, a fruit vendor and the latter’s friend Mohammad Masood Ahmed, a car mechanic.

Ashrin Sultana cries as she speaks

to the media after the brutal murder

of her husband

In an inter-faith union, Nagaraju had married Ashrin Sultana in January this year. The couple who belonged to the same village had been in love for a while. Their families were opposed to the marriage. On Wednesday night, when the couple were travelling on a two-wheeler at Panjala Anil Kumar Colony, Saroornagar, the two accused intercepted them and pushed Nagaraju from the bike. They attacked him with a centring rod and then stabbed him with a knife, killing him on the spot, said Sunpreet Singh, DCP LB Nagar of Rachakonda commissionerate.

“The case was solved in a very short time, using clues from CCTV footage, the statement of the victim’s wife and other eyewitnesses,” he added. The accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial remand on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sultana told the media that when her brother and Masood attacked them, she begged them to leave, but to no avail. Sayed Mobin pushed her away and continued the attack. “We knew each other from our school days and got married as per our own wishes,” the 22-year-old said. Nagaraju’s parents, while demanding justice for their son, said they were afraid that something terrible like this would happen. They said that they had appealed to Sultana to leave their son and even offered her some money. But the couple stuck together, they said.

During the attack, Nagaraju fell down on the road and his helmet fell off his head. Sultana’s brother first attacked him with a centring rod on the head, gave the rod to Masood and started stabbing him, while Masood continued attacking with the rod, killing Nagaraju on the spot. Sultana and some onlookers tried to rescue Nagaraju and catch the accused but in vain.

Sultana and Nagaraju moved from Marpally mandal to the city and Nagaraju started working as a car sales executive. Sultana’s brother, who had been nursing a grudge, continued searching for them and traced their location. On Wednesday morning, he tried attacking the victim at his workplace, but could not succeed. He waited till late night and then killed Nagaraju.

Attacked with a rod, then stabbed

Sultana’s brother first attacked him with a rod, gave the rod to Masood and started stabbing him, while Masood continued attacking with the rod, killing him on the spot

Parents were counselled

Sultana’s parents as well as Nagaraju’s family went to Mominpet police station, where they were counselled. Sultana informed her family that she would not return to them. Later, the couple moved to the city