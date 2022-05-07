STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14.7per cent increase in Telangana’s Covid-19 cases

The said rise can be attributed to both the festive season and the season of marriages as it would see a high number of interactions in closed spaces.

Published: 07th May 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in nearly 44 days, Telangana’s daily Covid-19 caseload crossed 50 mark. On Friday the state reported 62 cases of Covid-19. The rise in cases in the state has been slow and gradual with 272 cases reported in the last 7 days between April 30 and May 6. Between 23 April and 29 April, 237  more cases were seen.

This is an increase by 14.7% week on week, unlike seen in the past 2 months since third wave, when cases have only gradually decreased.

The said rise can be attributed to both the festive season and the season of marriages as it would see a high number of interactions in closed spaces. The Director of Public Health of Telangana, Dr GS Rao had cautioned the citizens about it in April last week and had asked for masks to be worn in closed spaces to cut the chain of transmission. Notably, strains of Omicron- BA.2.12 were found in one of the Covid patients in the State.

TAGS
daily Covid-19 caseload Pamdemic Coronavirus Omicron
