Congress declares ‘victory’ as Q&Q tweet war ends with KTR blocking its handle

HYDERABAD: On the day Rahul Gandhi arrived in Telangana, its party leaders sparred with the TRS in a series of tit-for-tat questions on Twitter. As the barbs flew thick and fast, IT Minister KT Rama Rao ended up blocking Telangana Congress’ official Twitter handle on Friday.

On one hand, MLC K Kavitha posted a series of questions on Twitter, asking Rahul to explain where he was when the TRS was fighting to protect the interests of Telangana, whether it was demanding uniform procurement policy in the country, national projects and the rightful share of funds and institutions for Telangana. In a sarcastic tone, Kavitha welcomed him to educate himself about schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, Arogyalakshmi and Aasara pensions, being emulated in 11 states in the country.

Revanth hits out at ‘study tour’ barb

KT Rama Rao too joined his sister and welcomed Rahul to a study tour, to learn the best farmer-friendly practices of Telangana and implement them in “Congress-ruled failed states”.TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy was quick to respond to both of them. He tweeted several questions, asking where Kavitha was when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought in the three controversial farm bills, and what she was doing when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, her father, agreed to stop delivering parboiled rice to the Centre.

He questioned why the Chief Minister had asked the farmers not to cultivate paddy, but had sown paddy in his 150 acres. He asked where she was when chili farmers in Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda were dropping dead like birds. He also asked her about the CM’s unfulfilled promise of crop loan waiver, 26 lakh tonne free fertilisers to farmers, harvested paddy getting soaked due to unseasonal rains, and farmers selling their paddy below Rs 1,400 per quintal due to the drama enacted by BJP and TRS.

Revanth posted a similar tweet in response to KTR’s tweet. A little while later, Rama Rao blocked the Telangana Congress’ Twitter handle from following him. This prompted Congress to declare its victory in the question and question session, where answers came from none of them.