Mobin had been tracking Nagaraju using mobile app

HYDERABAD: Ashrin Sultana’s elder brother Syed Mobin Ahmed, who along with his younger brother-in-law Mohammed Masood Ahmed brutally murdered her husband Billipuram Nagaraju in full public view at Saroornagar on Wednesday night, took the help of technology to trace his sister and her husband.

A school dropout, Mobin, a fruit seller, sought help from friends and downloaded an app that helps one track people. Using the app, he started tracking Nagaraju’s movements for more than a week and finally struck on Wednesday.

After Ashrin left home in January 2022 and married Nagaraju, her family tried to persuade her to leave him and return home. However, she chose to stay with Nagaraju. Fearing trouble, the couple had been keeping a low profile, so much so that they maintained contact with just one relative of Nagaraju.

Mobin had been frantically searching for the couple. As days passed, his frustration grew and his efforts to trace them intensified. Finally, he learnt about an app that could help him track Nagaraju. He downloaded the app on his phone and also got access to Nagaraju’s email by fiddling with the username and password.

Using the app and the location tracker on the email, Mobin began tracking Nagaraju’s movements and finally found that the couple was residing at Panjala Anil Kumar Colony, Saroornagar. He also found that Nagaraju was working for a car dealer.

On Wednesday, he went to the car showroom and tried to attack Nagaraju, but could not succeed as the victim sped away on his bike, without even knowing that Mobin and Ahmed were following him.

However, in the night, when Nagaraju picked up Ashrin from his relative’s home and was going home, they struck.

Guv seeks report

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday sought a detailed report from the State government over the killing of B Nagaraju in Hyderabad on May 4, and subsequent action taken by State authorities against the accused.