Political tourists come and go, KCR here to stay in Telangana: TRS working president KT Rama Rao

Rahul Gandhi, who arrived on Friday for a two-day visit, addressed a public meeting in Warangal on farmers' issues.

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: In an apparent reference to the visits of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP president J P Nadda to Telangana this week, ruling TRS working president and state minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said "political tourists" may come and go but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is here to stay in the state.

"Political tourists will come and go. Only KCR Garu here to stay in #TELANGANA," Rama Rao, the son of the chief minister, tweeted Friday night.

Rahul Gandhi, who arrived here on Friday for a two-day visit, addressed a public meeting in Warangal on farmers' issues.

Nadda attended a public meeting in Mahabubnagar on Thursday.

The public meeting by Nadda was held in connection with state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing second phase of a 'padayatra'.

BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav participated in Kumar's foot march on Friday.

Alleging that the funds released by the NDA government did not properly reach the beneficiaries in Telangana, the Union minister said the BJP, when it comes to power in the state, would ensure good governance and also make sure that the money reaches the poor.

