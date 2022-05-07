STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi to meet activists lodged in Chanchalguda jail

Rahul is expected to visit Chanchalguda jail at 1 PM, after which he will be heading to Gandhi Bhavan to hold a meeting with extended PCC committee members.

Published: 07th May 2022

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State prisons department has given permission to Rahul Gandhi to meet the 18 NSUI activists lodged in Chanchalguda jail today.

However, only Rahul Gandhi and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka would be meeting the jailed activists, as only two persons were allowed to enter the jail's premises.

As per the jail authorities and the regulations of the prisons, one visitor is permitted to meet an inmate in a week. Considering the fact that several visitors have met some of the activists since they were jailed, it is not yet clear how many inmates and who would be allowed to visit Rahul Gandhi and Vikramarka today.

Prisons officials have been in the process of preparing a list of who would be allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi would be laying tributes to former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Damodaram Sanjeevaiah at Sanjeevaiah Park.

He is currently holding a meeting at Hotel Taj Krishna with activists who have led the Telangana movement. The activists included balladeer Gaddar, revolutionary singer Vimalakka, Telangana Inti Party Chief Cheruku Sudhakar, Gade Innaiah, and professor Kancha Ilaiah, among others.

