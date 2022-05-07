STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

RTA logs Rs 743 crore rise in income as Covid wanes 

However, as normalcy was restored with the commencement of usual operations at RTA offices, revenues 
increased consistently in 2021-22. 

Published: 07th May 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus

TSRTC bus (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After remaining hard up for funds for two years due to Covid-19,  the Telangana Transport Department has witnessed a robust improvement in revenues in 2021-22. According to the data provided by Regional Transport Authority (RTA), the department has earned Rs 3,971 crore in 2021-22 which was an increase of Rs 743 crore over the previous year. This is so far the highest revenue the RTA had earned. In 2020-21, Covid-19 impacted the receipts, particularly in the month of April, May, June, and July. 

However, as normalcy was restored with the commencement of usual operations at RTA offices, revenues 
increased consistently in 2021-22. During 2020-21, RTA has generated a revenue of Rs 3,228 crore, which was Rs 287 crore less when compared to 2019-20, when its revenues were Rs 3,515 crore.Usually, RTA revenue goes up each year as more vehicle registrations take place and this leads to the addition of higher life taxes and quarterly taxes.

In 2019-20, the RTA generated Rs 3,515 crore, which was an increase of Rs 11 crore over the previous year’s receipts. In that year, it earned Rs 3,504 crore.The main revenue sources for the RTA happen to be life taxes and quarterly taxes in addition to fees, services and detection charges. In the Greater Hyderabad region alone, over 3,000 people apply for a learning license each day.

Revenue slumped in financial year 2020-21 

During 2020-21, RTA generated a revenue of Rs 3,228 crore, which was Rs 287 crore less as compared to 2019-20, when its revenues were Rs 3,515 crore. Usually, RTA revenue goes up each year as more vehicle registrations take place and this leads to the addition of higher life taxes and quarterly taxes. In 2019-20, the RTA generated Rs 3,515 crore, which was Rs 11 crore more than the previous year’s receipts

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
funds Covid-19 Telangana Transport Department improvement revenues RTA
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp