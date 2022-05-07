RTA logs Rs 743 crore rise in income as Covid wanes 

Sunny Baski By

HYDERABAD: After remaining hard up for funds for two years due to Covid-19, the Telangana Transport Department has witnessed a robust improvement in revenues in 2021-22. According to the data provided by Regional Transport Authority (RTA), the department has earned Rs 3,971 crore in 2021-22 which was an increase of Rs 743 crore over the previous year. This is so far the highest revenue the RTA had earned. In 2020-21, Covid-19 impacted the receipts, particularly in the month of April, May, June, and July.

However, as normalcy was restored with the commencement of usual operations at RTA offices, revenues

increased consistently in 2021-22. During 2020-21, RTA has generated a revenue of Rs 3,228 crore, which was Rs 287 crore less when compared to 2019-20, when its revenues were Rs 3,515 crore.Usually, RTA revenue goes up each year as more vehicle registrations take place and this leads to the addition of higher life taxes and quarterly taxes.

In 2019-20, the RTA generated Rs 3,515 crore, which was an increase of Rs 11 crore over the previous year’s receipts. In that year, it earned Rs 3,504 crore.The main revenue sources for the RTA happen to be life taxes and quarterly taxes in addition to fees, services and detection charges. In the Greater Hyderabad region alone, over 3,000 people apply for a learning license each day.

