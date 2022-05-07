SC panel seeks report on action taken by authorities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking suo motu cognizance of the murder of B Nagaraju in full public glare at Saroornagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought an action report from the State government on Friday.

Acting upon the reports of the killing of Nagaraju by his brother-in-law for marrying into another community, the Commission decided to investigate the matter. It also served notices to the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary of Telangana. and directed the officials to ensure delivery of justice.