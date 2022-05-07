TS has a ‘raja’, where is the CM, asks Rahul

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday sought to unveil the vision of his party for Telangana while dispelling the notion that it was working hand-in-glove with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Though the next Assembly elections are more than a year away, Rahul Gandhi converted Rythu Sangarshana Sabha organised here as the platform to emphasise that his party cared for farmers, and to deliver a power-packed punch at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his “corrupt deeds”.

The well-attended public meeting had all the trappings of an election-eve meeting where Rahul outlined the agriculture policy that the Congress would pursue after it rides to power in the State, the important aspect being the promise to waive farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh at one go.

The Wayanad MP also sought to scotch rumours that the Congress would have an electoral understanding with the TRS. He warned the party leaders that they should face the prospect of expulsion if they indulged in a loose-cannon talk on alliances or compromised with the TRS under the impression that there would be some kind of an understanding in the future.

He said: “Jis vyakti ne Telangana ke sapnon ko nasht kiya hai, jis vyakti ne Telangana ke saath dhokha kiya hai, jis vyakti ne Telangana ke hazaron crore ko chori kiya hai, us vykati ke saath Congress party ka koi samjhauta nahin hoga.” (There will be no compromise with a person (KCR) who has cheated the people of Telangana by looting their wealth, who has destroyed the very dream of Telangana).He said that one who has looted Telangana would not be pardoned after Congress comes to power. “It is an ideological fight with a (raja) king (KCR), and it will be a straight fight with TRS.”

