Warangal Declaration: Congress vows end to woes of farmers if voted to power

The declaration repeats the Congress’ 2018 election manifesto which promised waiver of crop loans to the tune of Rs 2 lakh per acre.

Published: 07th May 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that Congress would render Dharani portal of land records null and void and would introduce a new revenue system if the grand old party is voted to power in the State. 

Announcing what he called the ‘historic’ Warangal Declaration in presence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha, Revanth listed solutions to address issues affecting the farmers in Telangana.

The declaration speaks of linking the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) with agriculture, which has been a long-standing demand of the farmers’ organisations and political parties, including TRS. 

The declaration repeats the Congress’ 2018 election manifesto which promised a waiver of crop loans to the tune of Rs 2 lakh per acre.

