6 poachers held with hunted deer in TS

Near Ilapur, they noticed a car parked. When they approached it, a man tried to run away from the place. The police personnel managed to catch him.

Published: 08th May 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Telangana police on Saturday nabbed a six-member gang of poachers and seized two deer chopped into pieces, one rifle, three live bullets, two cars and knives from them in Polkampet forest area in  Kamareddy district. 

According to Lingampet police, a patrolling party noticed two cars moving suspiciously in the Polkampet forest area and when they tried to stop the vehicles, they sped away. The patrolling party alerted Lingampet sub-inspector (SI) Shankar and Yellareddy Circle Inspector (CI) Srinivas who reached the spot and started trying to track the cars. 

After noticing the police patrolling party approaching, the other members of the gang escaped in the second car.  The police control room was informed and all borders were closed. The second car was stopped by police at Pharidpet under Machareddy Police station limits.

