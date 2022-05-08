STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No new wave on the anvil but mask up, advise doctors

Telangana on Saturday reported 42 cases of Covid-19 with 13,761 tests done. Only 49 recoveries were reported, taking the active cases to 389.

Face Mask

Face Mask (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Saturday reported 42 cases of Covid-19 with 13,761 tests done. Only 49 recoveries were reported, taking the active cases to 389. The cases, however, continue to be higher than last week’s averages which were near the 30s. As Covid-19 cases are on the rise, experts note that the total relaxation of precautions must stop and basic compulsory masking should be brought back. 

“It does not appear to be a new wave that should make the citizens worried because even if the rise in cases is being contributed by Omicron or its sub-variants B1 and B2, it is unlikely they will turn into a wave. However the bigger concern is that as more and more people get infected, there is a risk of the virus mutating in these infected individuals which can lead to a problem later,” explained Dr MSS Mukharjee, Senior Interventional Cardiologist from the city.

 He further stated that the government must wastewater analysis to check the viral load and DNA of the virus to rule out waves. “At this point, masking must be made compulsory outside home. There should be no mixed messages and signals such as saying that masking is only for crowded areas etc. This will lead to confusion,” he added.

Other experts say that since BA2.12 is the highest-circulating variant, masking in high-risk situations is the way forward. “Boosters will not be able to prevent infection at this stage. To completely avoid infection, masks are the only behaviour needed,” added Dr Kiran Madala, HOD Critical Care Medicine, Nizamabad.

