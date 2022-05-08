Trees in front of Nizamabad Collector’s office stand tall amid rapid urbanisation

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Old trees are providing shade to the hundreds and thousands of people visiting the Collector’s office in Nizamabad from several parts of the district. The premises on which the office of the Nizamabad District Collector stands was first developed during the era of the Nizam rule.

In the years that have passed since then, a lot of additional construction has taken place, several parts have been modernised while some other parts have been junked. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the construction of several department offices and Pragathi Bhavan was taken up. During this time also, several parts such as the hall were also renovated. However, the trees continued to stand tall, providing shade to people visiting an important spot in the district.

With the commencement of Prajavani, a weekly public-grievances redressal programme, by the State government, many residents of the district usually turn up to the meeting every Monday. One of the most important initiatives to address public problems, the District Collector C Narayana Reddy has also directed officials to attend it and resolve the issues faced by the people.

The trees in the background help many escape the uncouth sun. Many aggrieved persons, who come for the redressal programme, also speak to mediapersons with the tree in the backdrop. With the rising temperatures across the district, people usually face issues when venturing out of their houses. While a lot of people opt to stay in and delay important work, people visiting the Nizamabad Collector’s office can wait under the shade of the tree to escape the direct sun rays.

Several social organisations are also providing drinking water facilities and senior citizens, at times, provide snacks to those who come for Prajavani.Y Sudharshan, Administrative Officer, District Collector’s Office, tells Express that they haven’t disturbed trees as it helps the people during the hot summer days.

He adds that while some of the trees are old, some others sprouted and have become huge trees in recent years.

