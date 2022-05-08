STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS silent on rumours of Ponguleti getting RS nod

Reports of former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s nomination for Rajya Sabha seat have been doing rounds on social media, however, there has been no official confirmation yet.

MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Reports of former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat have been doing rounds on social media, however, there has been no official confirmation yet. Srinivasa Reddy is one of the most influential TRS leaders in the Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem. The reports have created a commotion among political circles as there has been no word from either TRS brass or Reddy on the issue.

Political observers say that it is very likely that he will be nominated to the upper house of the Parliament as he has a huge following in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem. It was surprising for many that he was not given a party mandate in the last elections. Srinivasa, however, continued to mobilise people in favour of TRS in both districts. 

K Rama Krishna, one of Srinivasa’s followers said, “Many leaders within the party were not happy with the kind of influence he enjoys. Thus, they started creating hurdles for him. At one point, many thought that he will quit TRS and join some other party, which he did not do.”

According to sources close to Srinivasa, he has not received any offer for Rajya Sabha seat yet. “Moreover, Ponguleti is not interested in a two-year term as Rajya Sabha MP. He would rather contest in State elections for MLA seat,” he said.

