TRS supreme in TS, we don’t need allies: KT Rama Rao

WARANGAL: Lacing his words in sarcasm, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that AICC was not the All India Congress Committee anymore. It is the All India Crises Committee and the party is now antiquated. No one is showing any interest in an alliance with them. “The TRS has supreme strength in Telangana and we do not need any truck with anyone,” he said in Warangal on Saturday.

Reeling off the schemes that the State government had commissioned to take the wind out of the sails of the Warangal Declaration meant for farmers, Rama Rao said that Telangana was the only state where round-the-clock free power supply was made available to the agriculture sector.

“For 50 long years, the Congress-ruled the country but what did it do for the farmers? Even today there is no adequate power supply to farmers in Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The Congress bit the dust in Punjab due to the anti-farmer policies it had pursued,” he said.

The TRS working president said that Rahul lacked knowledge of the agriculture sector in the State and the progress it made. “In 2014, only 45 lakh tonne of paddy was produced of which the UPA government purchased only 24.29 lakh tonnes but by 2021, paddy production went up to three crore tonnes and the TRS government purchased 1.41 crore tonnes,” Rama Rao said.

Stone laid for Kitex Park in Warangal

Warangal: Kitex Group, the world’s second-largest manufacturer of infant wear, established its first footprint in Telangana in the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal on Saturday. Industries Minister K T Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the group’s first investment project in Warangal. Kitex will set up a fiber-to-apparel manufacturing cluster with a capacity of 7 lakh garments per day at an investment of `1,600 crore. The cluster will employ more than 15,000 people directly.