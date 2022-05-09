19 months on, tribal KGBV teachers’ wait for salaries continues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While a delay of a few months is enough to push a family into debts, some tribal women teachers working in Mulugu district have been waiting for 19 months to get their names added to the payrolls of the department of education, let alone receiving salaries. Goggala Ramyakrishna, Yeddula Shobharani and K Nirmala, all natives of erstwhile Khammam district, were given proceedings by Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer, after taking a written test and attending counselling.

While Ramyakrishna (English) and Yeddula Shobharani (nursing) were given proceedings to join their service as teachers at KGBV Wazeedu, Nirmala was to join KGBV Venkatapuram as the Physical Education Trainer from October 2020.As Wazeedu and Venkatapuram mandals were merged with Mulugu district, the DEO of Mulugu was supposed to send the list to the director of education in Hyderabad, to include their names in the payrolls. Around 140 teachers for KGBVs were hired across the state this way.

The three teachers performed their duties and have been regular as per the attendance registers. It was only in October 2021 that the department of education put all the hired teachers on their payroll, excluding some of the teachers mentioned above. In November 2021, the District Education Officer sent a letter to the Director of Education listing the three teachers, requesting the latter to add them in the payrolls. The teachers have since then run from pillar to post, even meeting Mulugu MLA Seethakka in February 2022, but to no avail.

As per sources, there are a few more teachers from Mahabubabad district, who have been facing a similar issue. Ramyakrishna told Express that her family has been borrowing money from friends and relatives, and that all those sources have been exhausted.“Officials concerned informed us that the department had committed a mistake by hiring us during the pandemic. But those who were added on payrolls have received full pay for 12 months till they were put on payroll, and they have been receiving salaries,” she said.