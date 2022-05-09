STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers dump turmeric in front of BJP MP’s residence

On Saturday, TRS cadre gathered at Velpur X Roads and Kukunuru Village in Balkonda Assembly Constituency to create obstructions to the MP’s programmes.

Published: 09th May 2022

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Upset farmers dumped turmeric produce in front of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence in Perkit village of Armoor mandal in Nizamabad district on Sunday, protesting against his failure in getting the Centre to sanction a Turmeric Board to the district. Arvind, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had promised that if he were elected to Parliament, he would impress upon the Union government to set up a Turmeric Board in Nizamabad. 

Accusing him of making false promises over the Turmeric Board, the farmers raised slogans against the BJP MP. Stating that Arvind wasted three years, the farmers asked him to at least concentrate now and make efforts to get the Turmeric Board to the district. 

It may be recalled here that a few days ago, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha had said that an RTI reply revealed that Arvind had not made any efforts regarding the Turmeric Board . She said that farmers should not allow him to tour in the constituency. On Saturday, TRS cadre gathered at Velpur X Roads and Kukunuru Village in Balkonda Assembly Constituency to create obstructions to the MP’s programmes.

