TS: Minister’s tweets laced with sarcasm 

HYDERABAD: Replying to a query from badminton star Jwala Gutta, Rama Rao said: “Jwala Garu, A new sports policy is being prepared”. On blocking T-Cong handle: he said: “Because they have been abusive at a personal level of our Hon’ble CM.” On reopening of CCI in Adilabad, he said: “This Union Govt is only good at selling PSUs under the ‘Becho India’ scheme. They will not respond to our requests to reopen CCI”.“BJP MP Rohtak Sharma directly attacks Haryana BJP Government for swindling Rs 300 cr Amrit Yojana money. BJP National President.

JP Nadda preached ignoring their corruption like this, Karnataka and many more”, a netizen tweeted. In response, Rama Rao said: “What more can we say when their MPs and MLAs are opening up. Am sure Satya Harischandra’s cousin Nadda Ji will look the other way”.Replying to a tweet on YouTubers exploiting political leaders and misleading people, Rama Rao said: “We believe in upholding democratic values and freedom of speech. But when freedom of expression becomes downright abusive, action needs to be taken”. To another question, he said: “Not a single national educational institution such as IIM, IISER, NID or IIIT sanctioned by this Union Govt to Telangana. It’s hopeless to expect anything from them as we’ve been requesting for 8 years in vain”.

MISSION BHAGIRATHA: A game-changer for millions of people in the state.

DOUBLE DECKER BUSES: HMDA and TSRTC are working on it.

NAGOLE FLYOVER: It will be ready by August this year.

RRR: Land acquisition is about to begin for the prestigious for Regional Ring Road project.

TRAFFIC RULES: “It’s also the responsibility of the citizens to follow the rules. Police can only enforce but it’s all of our collective will to improve that will help”.

ON HYDERABAD RAINS: “We’ve done good work in certain areas like power, drinking water, SRDP and maintenance of roads through CRMP. Now the focus is on improving our drainage and floodwater management through SNDP. Improving urban infrastructure with the kind of growth & expansion in urbanisation is a huge challenge and a continuous effort. SNDP will help but we need to get a lot more done before I can say we are there fully.

HYBRID MODEL: Asked what his views were on Work From Home and Work From Office, Rama Rao said: “I am all for the hybrid model and more importantly believe that tier 2 and 3 towns also can play a big role in the future growth of the IT sector”.When asked why doesn’t the Telangana govt include entrepreneurship classes in schools, the MAUD Minister said: “I have proposed the same to Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu in our recent cabinet subcommittee meeting”.

FAVOURITE LEADER: When asked what was his motivation to develop Telangana? And who was his favourite leader in India other than KCR, KTR replied: “Former president Abdul Kalam”.

MURDERS ON ROADS: “They will be dealt with swiftly and punished as per the IPC.”

SEWAGE TREATMENT: We are aiming at 100% sewerage water treatment within the next 10 -12 months which should also help arrest sewerage flow into lakes including Hussain Sagar.

COMPETITIVE BOOKS: “There is huge shortage of competitive exams books from Telugu Academy, please sort out the issue,” a netizen said: Rama Rao replied: “@SabithaindraTRS Garu to look into this”. Education Minster Sa-bitha Indra Reddy later tweeted that the problem of shortage of books would be resolved in the coming weeks.

QUERIES FROM OPPONENTS: Opposition leaders too asked questions. BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri tweeted: “My #AskKTR submissions: 1. Why isn’t the TS Govt paying its share of the PM Fasal Bima Yojana? 2. Why was Nagaraju not protected by the TS police? #JusticeForNagaraju #PMFBY (sic)

AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore tweeted: “Mr Ramarao, Can you please share the secret to Telangana youth how you increased your total gross assets from 7 cr to 41 cr in Four years 2014-2018 .. What is the target for 2018-2023 ? #LootByKoduku #AskKTR. But, Rama Rao preferred not to answer queries from the Opposition leaders.