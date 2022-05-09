STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power tariff hike: Officials say hike is nominal

The officials, however, said that the hike is nominal and the tariff is increased after a gap of six years in the State.

Many consumers’ bills include customers' charges ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 150 besides the fixed and additional charges.(Representational image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many consumers’ bills include customers' charges ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 150 besides the fixed and additional charges. The officials, however, said that the hike is nominal and the tariff is increased after a gap of six years in the state.“The other states have also increased the power tariff and are not able to provide uninterrupted electricity. However, despite the hike being nominal, we are able to supply quality power to all sectors,” said an official.

According to them, the average service cost per unit is Rs 7.29-Rs 7.50, while the lowest tariff is Rs 1.95 per unit as the Discoms provide subsidies to consumers. “We did not transfer any burden onto the consumers. Compared to the price hike of all commodities in recent times, the increase in power tariff per unit is minimal,” said an official.

On the other hand, there are also a few complaints that even though their houses is locked and have not used power, they have received high power bills. “My house is locked for the whole month, still a Rs 656 bill was generated. When I asked the person who has generated the bill, he said that your meter is not working so generated this bill,” said Sainath Ellendula, a consumer.

Power shock

Power traffic increased by 50 paise per unit

Power hike implemented after five years in State

Discoms include high customer charges in bills

There are over 50 lakh electricity consumers in GHMC limits

