Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Staff of the Doultabad police station in Vikarabad district who attended a Dial 100 call were in for a rude shock when the caller asked them to get him two beers as what he had already consumed was not sufficient and all the wine shops were closed. The youngster, identified as Janigala Madhu, 22, a school dropout, even argued that police are addressing all the needs of the people and arranging alcohol for him is also one such need.

V Ramesh Kumar, SI Doultabad, said a case was registered against him and he was counselled not to indulge in such acts. “Dial 100 is an emergency service. We request people not to misuse it and only call it when there is a genuine need,” he added.

Madhu, a native of Narsapur village in Doultabad mandal, is currently residing in Hyderabad along with his family. On Thursday, he came to Goka Faslabad, a neighbouring village, for a wedding. Around 2.30am on Friday, he called Dial 100 informing that a group of people were abusing him in vulgar language and that they were about to attack him.

The call was routed to Doultabad police station and the night patrolling team rushed to the village, located around 7 km from the police station. They found Madhu and inquired about the complaint. But they found that the wedding procession was on and that nobody had abused or threatened him.

On further inquiry, Madhu asked the patrol team to get him two beers saying all wine shops were closed. He told them that he had already consumed beer, but was not full. Shocked by his request, police collected his details and returned to the police station. On Friday, a case was registered against him and he and his father were summoned to the police station and counselled.