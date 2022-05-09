STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union government sanctions 7 Cluster Development Programmes for TS under NHDP

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday disclosed that the Centre has sanctioned seven Cluster Development Progra-mmes (CDP) to support weavers and the handloom sector in Telangana.

Published: 09th May 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Taking to Twitter, Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal for sanctioning the projects under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP). “This will enable the handloom sector and weavers with all facilities including skill upgradation and product development,” he tweeted.

The CDPs have been sanctioned for Siddipet in Siddipet district, Mahadevpur in Warangal district, Narayanpet in Narayanpet district, Adarsha Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society Ltd, Karwan in Rangareddy district, Adarsha Handloom HWCS Ltd-2 in Karimnagar district, Narketpally in Nalgonda district and Dubbak in Siddipet district.

Of the total project cost of Rs 5.31 crore, the Centre would be sharing Rs 5.09 crore, while the beneficiaries would contribute Rs 22.11 lakh. There are a total of 783 beneficiaries under these seven clusters, for whom the Centre released Rs 2.20 crore as the first instalment on May 2. 

