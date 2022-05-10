BA.2 continues to be the dominant Covid variant in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The rise, though gradual, in Covid-19 cases in Telangana is still being driven by the BA.2, a sub-variant of Omicron. According to data from GISAID, of the 69 samples collected from the State since April 20, 51 were BA.2. Apart from that, nine samples belonged to the BA.2.10 sub variant of Omicron.

Interestingly, as of now, only the BA.2.12 variant was detected in one case. This is significant because this is the same variant driving cases up in countries like the US, and it is showing more survival advantage over other sub lineages of BA 2. “Even though it has more spreading potential, the BA.2 sub-variant itself is driving the current spike in the city. In January as well, it was the same variant which led the Omicron wave in India and Telangana. We have to wait and see whether BA.2.12 will beat other sub-lineages and emerge as dominant strain,” said Dr Kiran Madala, HOD Critical Care, Nizamabad Medical College.

For the common citizen, experts note, there is not much worry as these virus variants evolve. “Delta also had 100+ sub variants, so naturally Omicron also will multiply and recirculate with minor changes,” added Dr Kiran.

Apart from these two sub-variant, BA.2.3 and BA.2.9 have also been found in Telangana and of the 69 samples tested, 39 are from Hyderabad, 23 from Rangareddy and 5 from Medchal. It may be noted that after a brief spike in cases in Hyderabad, when cases rose to 40+, the daily caseload is now in the range of 20 odd cases, indicating the spike in cases being seen is relative and subject to small super-spreader events.

DPH: Covid under control, but people must remain vigilant

Sangareddy: Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Monday said that Covid-19 was well under control in the State and the medical health department was prepared to deal effectively in case there is a fourth wave of the infection. “Booster doses are being administe-red and all those above 18 have been vaccinated in Telangana. However, we must always remain vigilant as Covid cases are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi,” Dr Rao said. The DPH was on his way to Sangareddy from Hyderabad when he stopped to inspect the PHC in Kandi mandal. Later, he chaired a meeting with doctors in Sangare-ddy where he said that health of the poor was the priority. “The Chief Minister and Health Minister are taking steps to streng-then PHCs and provide all facilities to the people,” Dr Rao said.