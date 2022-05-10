STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Gummadi Vittal Rao to approach Telangana HC, seeks alternative land

Officials are taking steps to acquire 138 acres of land from 131 farmers in the Toopran mandal for the construction of the Kaleswaram canal. 

Published: 10th May 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By P Krishna
Express News Service

MEDAK: The ongoing land acquisition process undertaken by the authorities for the construction of a canal to divert Godavari water from the Mallannasagar project to the Nizamsagar reservoir has faced opposition from villagers and farmers alike. However, with poet Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, saying he is set to approach the High Court of Telangana regarding the land acquisition in Toopran mandal, the agitation has gained renewed momentum.

The authorities reportedly approached Gaddar and his friend to acquire a 1.4-acre piece of land for the construction of the canal in Dubbaka Assembly Constituency of Siddipet district. Officials are taking steps to acquire 138 acres of land from 131 farmers in the Toopran mandal for the construction of the Kaleswaram canal. 

Citing sentimental reasons, Gaddar said he wasn’t willing to part with his land, but that he could be persuaded if the officials were willing to offer him land to build a school under his mother’s name anywhere in the district.On Sunday, he said he would be approaching the HC in a day or two as there has been no answer from the officials regarding his request.

Oustees to join in?
On learning about the development, oustees said they would follow the path taken by the poet and approach the court so that they could retain their land.  Officials are already facing protests over land acquisition from farmers in many parts of the district. 

Toopran Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) T Shyam Prakash Rao said Gaddar had earlier applied for land to build a music school. A report regarding that issue has already been sent to the District Collector. 
Sources said the proposals have also been forwarded to the Chief Commissioner Of Land Administration from the Collectorate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Gummadi Vittal Rao
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp