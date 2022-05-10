Gummadi Vittal Rao to approach Telangana HC, seeks alternative land

P Krishna By

Express News Service

MEDAK: The ongoing land acquisition process undertaken by the authorities for the construction of a canal to divert Godavari water from the Mallannasagar project to the Nizamsagar reservoir has faced opposition from villagers and farmers alike. However, with poet Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, saying he is set to approach the High Court of Telangana regarding the land acquisition in Toopran mandal, the agitation has gained renewed momentum.

The authorities reportedly approached Gaddar and his friend to acquire a 1.4-acre piece of land for the construction of the canal in Dubbaka Assembly Constituency of Siddipet district. Officials are taking steps to acquire 138 acres of land from 131 farmers in the Toopran mandal for the construction of the Kaleswaram canal.

Citing sentimental reasons, Gaddar said he wasn’t willing to part with his land, but that he could be persuaded if the officials were willing to offer him land to build a school under his mother’s name anywhere in the district.On Sunday, he said he would be approaching the HC in a day or two as there has been no answer from the officials regarding his request.

Oustees to join in?

On learning about the development, oustees said they would follow the path taken by the poet and approach the court so that they could retain their land. Officials are already facing protests over land acquisition from farmers in many parts of the district.

Toopran Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) T Shyam Prakash Rao said Gaddar had earlier applied for land to build a music school. A report regarding that issue has already been sent to the District Collector.

Sources said the proposals have also been forwarded to the Chief Commissioner Of Land Administration from the Collectorate.