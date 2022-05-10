STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: 13% life tax on vehicles below Rs 5 lakh

The State government on Monday enhanced the life tax on some categories of motor vehicles.

Published: 10th May 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 05:35 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday enhanced the life tax on some categories of motor vehicles. For the three or four-wheeler motor vehicles, including motor cars and jeeps coming under the non-transport category, omnibuses up to a seating capacity of 10 persons in all, and new motor cabs and those from other States that are entering into rolls of the State by the way of change of address or transfer of ownership, life tax has been enhanced to 13 per cent on vehicle cost below Rs 5 lakh, 14 per cent for above Rs 5 lakh, 17 per cent for above Rs 10 lakh and 18 per cent for above Rs 20 lakh at the time of new time registration.

For non-transport vehicles meant for carrying persons owned by companies/ institutions/ societies/ organisations up to a seating capacity of 10 in all and second or more personalised vehicles up to a seating capacity of 10 owned by an individual, life tax is enhanced to 15 per cent of vehicles which are priced below Rs 5 lakh, 16 per cent for those above Rs 5 lakh, 19 per cent for the ones above Rs 10 lakh and 20 per cent for those above Rs 20 lakh at the time of registration.

