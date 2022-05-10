STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Warangal student washed away in Germany river

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: K Akhil, a 24-year-old BTech graduate from Kareemabad in Warangal pursuing higher studies in Germany, was washed away in a river during an outing with his friends on Monday. 

According to his father Parushuramul, Akhil and his friends went on a picnic, after completing their exams, when the incident occurred. Akhil slipped into the river while standing on its bank to take a selfie and was washed away by the strong current.

Akhil, who completed his BTech in Kits College Warangal in 2018, went to Otto von Guericke University in Magdeburg the same year to pursue a Masters in Chemical and Energy Engineering. 
MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao, meanwhile, tweeted about the incident, to which the Germany officials responded saying that the search operations are in progress. 

