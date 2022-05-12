Rabi 2020-21 marketing season: Centre to buy six lakh tonne boiled rice from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the State government, the Centre has given its nod for accepting 6.05 lakh tonne parboiled rice from Telangana for the Rabi 2020-21 marketing season.

The Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy, disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday, thanking Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal for considering his request conveyed through a letter on April 24, 2022.

In that letter, Kishan had requested Goyal to accept delivery of 2.50 lakh tonne parboiled rice, in addition to accepting 2.60 lakh tonne parboiled rice yet to be delivered by the State government to FCI. Kishan has also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the farmers of Telangana.