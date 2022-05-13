'Sabka Prayaas' will bring BJP to power in Telangana: Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant who was in Hyderabad, on Thursday, said his government was implementing better schemes than Telangana in terms of development in the social sector as well as welfare schemes, despite it being smaller in size with lower revenues than Telangana.

He expressed confidence in the BJP coming to power in Telangana if everyone put in their best efforts by getting people taking into the midst of people the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas, and Sabka Prayaas'.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Hyderabad on Thursday, Sawant disclosed that apart from gifting Rs 1 lakh to brides on the occasion of their weddings similar to the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme in Telangana, pension schemes for widows, differently-abled and other deprived sections, his government was providing interest-free loans to farmers to the tune of Rs 1,60,000 with 40 per cent subsidy to dairy farmers.

He said that one gazetted officer was sent to every gram panchayat on Saturdays to review the implementation of the 10 most important programmes of the State government which included housing, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, financial and social security, Kisan Credit Cards and equipment for Divyangs till the last person in the community received the benefit.

Along the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, Sawant said that Goa was on course to become self-reliant in the areas of agriculture, horticulture, pisciculture and dairy.

Emphasising that Goa was the first State to have opened the highest number of direct benefit transfer accounts and completion of 100 per cent vaccination of its people and tourists, and in striving to achieve the objectives of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat during the pandemic, he said that in whichever State the BJP was in power, development has been rapid as if headed by a double-engine.

