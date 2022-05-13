Telangana medico dies under mysterious circumstances

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Dr Swetha, a second-year PG student of gynaecology department, died under suspicious circumstances in her hostel room of Government Medical College (GGH) Nizamabad in the early hours of Friday.

Swetha, a native of Karimnagar, had worked till the early morning hours of Friday before hitting the bed. According to sources, her roommate found Swetha in an unconscious condition. Subsequently, the roommate altered the college authorities.

College principal Dr Prathimaraj said that Dr Swetha was on duty till 12 am in the gynaecology department. She then went to her room and slept last night. Later, her roommate after completing duty reached the room and found that Swetha was in an unconscious condition and not responding. Immediately, the college authorities and the police were alerted. The officials informed Swetha's parents about the incident.

Due to the sudden demise of the PG student, tension prevailed at the Medical College and GGH. Staff and students were recollecting their association and friendship with Swetha.

Though the exact reasons for the death of Swetha were not available immediately, the doctors felt that she died because of post-Covid-19 symptoms. According to a report, she was afflicted by the virus twice in the past.

Her body has been sent for postmortem. Police have registered a case and are investigating.