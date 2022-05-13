STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC overturns order on TSSPDCL's junior linemen recruitment

The petition pointed out that in a previous round of litigation brought in response to the same notification, two division benches reached two independent judgments.

Published: 13th May 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, has overturned an order of a single judge bench on appointment of junior linemen to the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution (TSSPDCL).

The division bench observed the Supreme Court had refused to interfere in the appointment of persons already appointed in pursuant to the notification and whose services have already been regularised as it would cause irreparable loss to the appointees and also adversely affect the smooth operation of the TSSPDCL.

The bench held that the single judge should not have gr-anted the writ petition requiring the appellant to consider the plea of respondents for appointment of junior linemen in violation of a SC order. The TSSPDCL had filed an appeal with the division bench after being dissatisfied with the single judge order.

In its appeal, the TSSPDCL said that it had issued recruitment notifications on June 8, 2006 and October 20, 2006, and subsequently filling 2,443 posts in accordance with the recruitment exercise and no further posts were available. "The single judge erroneously directed it to consider the cases of respondents in accordance with the notification," the TSSPDCL's petition said.

The petition pointed out that in a previous round of litigation brought in response to the same notification, two division benches reached two independent judgments. Following that, the case was appealed to the Supreme Court which explicitly declared that given that appointments were made a long time ago,  any interference would cause irreparable harm to them.

Tests cleared, but no jobs: Aspirants

The aspirants contended that they cleared the written test as well as the pole climbing test but were still not considered for appointment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Southern Power Distribution TSSPDCL linemen Telangana High Court
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp