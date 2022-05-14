BJP has negated TRS' father-sons propaganda: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that despite Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao spewing venom on the Centre with malafide intentions, BJP has been successful in demolishing their allegations with respect to paddy procurement and fitting meters to agricultural borewells.

Kishan was speaking to the media after reviewing the arrangements at Tukkuguda in Maheshwaram constituency where Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah would be addressing a public meeting on Saturday.

He said that Shah would be delivering a clear message to the people that would pave the way for realising the aspirations of the people by ending the "corrupt, dynastic, arrogant and autocratic rule of the father-and-son" government.