Realtor Gangam Santosh suicide case: Telangana court grants bail to six accused

The seventh accused Ramayampet former Police Circle Inspector Thanduri Nagarjuna Goud is yet to be arrested.

Published: 14th May 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Six of the seven persons accused of abetting a realtor Gangam Santosh and his mother Padma to die by suicide in a hotel room in Kamareddy on April 16 have been sanctioned bail by the Ninth Additional District Court here.

Those released on bail include TRS Municipal Chairman Palle Jithendar Goud, Ramayampet Agricultural Market Committe Chairman Saraf Yadagri, Ireni Prithvi Goud, Thota Kiran, Kannapuram Krishna Goud, Saraf Swaraj. The seventh accused Ramayampet former Police Circle Inspector Thanduri Nagarjuna Goud is yet to be arrested.

The six accused surrendered before the police on April 19. They were sent to judicial remand the following day. Both the accused and the victims are from Ramayampet in Medak district. Real estate businessman  Santosh and his mother Padma checked into the hotel in Kamareddy on April 16 and set themselves on fire.

Before ending their lives, they posted selfie videos and dying declarations on Facebook in which Santosh alleged that Ramayampet Municipal Chairman Jithendar Goud had brought pressure on him for 50 per cent partnership in his real estate business and warned him of dire consequences if he did not oblige.

The victim had also said that as the pressure increased, he and his mother were ending their lives as there was no other alternative for them.

The accused persons began increasing pressure on Santosh, asking him to either oblige their demand for partnership in his business or pay Rs 25 lakh which their common friend Basa Srinu had taken for which Santosh was the guarantor.

Asked to cooperate with police

The court granted the bail on Friday on the condition that they should visit the local police station every Friday till the charge sheet is filed. The court asked them to cooperate with the police in the investigation of the case

