Telangana: Mallannasagar project oustees told to move again, this time for Regional Ring Road

The oustees who are set to be affected by the latest development are those from Vemulaghat as the proposed RRR passes through 10 acres of land that was allotted for them.

Published: 14th May 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mallannasagar project

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: There seems to be no end to the travails and tribulations of oustees of Mallannasagar. First they were forced to give up their lands and vacate their villages for construction of the mammoth reservoir. 

Just over a year after they were asked to shift to Mutrajpally near Gajwel, where they were assured of land allotment to build houses under Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package, they are facing another ouster owing to lack of foresight on the part of officials. This time to make way for the Regional Ring Road (RRR). 

It may be mentioned here that the open plots were promised to those who preferred not to accept the offer of 2BHK houses. The officials have already identified 600 acres of land and the area where the oustees from each village will be allotted the plots in Mutrajpally.

The development comes, ironically, after the officials completed works on creating basic facilities like construction of CC roads and underground drainage system to prepare a layout and the oustees too were hoping to build houses in the plots allotted to them. 

The officials were aware of the route and location in which the RRR would be laid but failed even to conduct a basic study to find out if it will pass through the plots allotted to the oustees in Mutrajpally. This has also resulted in waste of funds that were spent on laying roads and completing the underground drainage system. 

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Siddipet district officials tried to change the alignment of RRR but to no avail. The higher officials apparently made it clear that it is not possible to change it as the road has to be deviated 10 km away to prevent the Mutrajpally R&R Colony from being affected. Left with no other option, the officials are now trying to allot land for Vemulaghat  oustees away from Mutrajpally. 

