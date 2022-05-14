Telangana rapidly turning into an urban State: IT minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that GSDP in Telangana has doubled in the last seven years, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said on Friday that a lion's share of this is coming from cities.

"In 2014, the State GSDP was Rs 5.60 lakh crore and due to comprehensive development in all fields, it has increased to Rs 11.56 lakh crore. A major share of the GSDP is generated from cities and towns, especially Hyderabad, which generates about 45 per cent," Rama Rao said.

"Creation of urban infrastructure has become extremely challenging as people are flocking to cities for the best opportunities and facilities. Telangana is fast becoming an urban state with about 46 per cent of the population already living in urban areas. There is a need for planned growth to meet the increasing infrastructure demands," he said.

The Minister was addressing Mayors, Municipal Chairpersons and officials at an orientation workshop on Pattana Pragathi on Friday. He said that though municipal staff work throughout the year, theirs is a thankless job.

"No one compliments you for keeping a city clean, but if garbage is not cleared for a week, there is criticism from all quarters and complaints are lodged. Right from corporators to the Minister, no one is spared," Rama Rao said. All the urban local bodies should strive to achieve the targets set for the current financial year, he said.

