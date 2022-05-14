TRS leader KT Rama Rao sends defamation notice to Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As warned by TRS working president KT Rama Rao, an advocate on Friday served a defamation notice on BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay on behalf of the IT Minister, asking the MP to substantiate his allegations against his client or face a defamation suit.

The notice was in response to a series of tweets by the BJP MP, levelling serious allegations against the Minister on May 11 that 27 Intermediate students died due to "mismanagement" (Nirvaakam) by KTR, after their examination results were released in 2019.

Sanjay had also alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not even console the families of the deceased students.

Refuting the allegations on Thursday, Rama Rao had asked Sanjay to back his allegations with proof or face legal action. That legal action came in the form of a defamation notice against Sanjay on Friday.

The notice said that Sanjay should substantiate his allegations or tender an open apology to Rama Rao within 48 hours or face a defamation suit. The notice also said that baseless allegations were being levelled "against the popular leader Rama Rao to get publicity".

It said that Sanjay, despite representing a national party, was not even following the basic standards in politics.The notice said that Sanjay intentionally attributed the suicide of the Intermediate students to Rama Rao.

For these intentional and baseless allegations, Sanjay was liable to pay damages besides appropriate action under relevant Sections of the law, the notice said.

Intimidation tactics won't work: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay on Friday dared KT Rama Rao to write to the Centre seeking a CBI inquiry into the suicide of 27 Intermed-iate students in Telangana. Responding to the news of legal notice sent to him by Rama Rao’s advocate, Sanjay made it clear that he will not be cowed down by “intimidation tactics”