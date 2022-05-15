STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inventor from Telangana's Warangal district creates Light Dependent Resistor to save power

Witnessing its success, over 2,000 LDR devices have been set up in 600 gram panchayats of Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jogulamba Gadwal and Sangareddy districts.

Workers set up Light Dependent Resistor systems

Workers set up Light Dependent Resistor systems. (Photo| EPS)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Known for his low-cost innovations meant to address issues of people across villages, Mupparapu Raju, a well-known inventor in the Warangal district, has now come back with Light Dependent Resistor (LDR) sensor.

It helps control streetlights without manual intervention, helping save electricity. A resident of Gopalapuram village in Duggondi mandal, Raju calls his invention 'Natural Streetlights Control System'.

As part of the pilot, it was installed on streetlights in the village. Witnessing its success, over 2,000 LDR devices have been set up in 600 gram panchayats of Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Kamareddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

It was also installed in the village adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Vasalamarri. Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Collector Pamela Satpathy took an initiative to set up LDR sensors for streetlights in the village.

Seeing its success, neighbouring villagers are also coming forward to adopt this system in their villages. Infrared sensors, relays, electrical conductors and MCB switches have been used for the device, Raju tells Express. 

"An infrared sensor works to detect the time of the day and how much light is there, helping it detect if it's 6 pm or 7 am. The relay will pass the power supply to the conductor, which will provide the power to lights. The sensor will be installed at the main power supply, which is conmected to 40 to 50 lights," he explains.

He makes a device for Rs 3,200 and sells it for Rs 3,800. With this LDR system, villages can conserve electricity, he added. While expressing gratitude over the installation of LDR systems in villages across the State, Raju thanked Nalgonda Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, who was the Warangal Collector in 2018, when the device was installed in the district.

2,000 LDR devices have been set up in 600 gram panchayats (GP) Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Sangareddy, Karimnagar Kamareddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

With the help of District Collector Pamela Satpathy, it was also installed in the adopted village of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Vasalamarri, in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district
 

