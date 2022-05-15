Never seen a government so corrupt as Telangana's: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Addressing the second leg of the Praja Sangrama Yatra of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had not seen in his entire life a government as corrupt as the one headed by Rao.

"How come KCR has not completed the Palamru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme? He completes only the projects from which he gets kickbacks. The State asks the Centre to allow it to raise debts. Why? For your son and the daughter (KT Rama Rao and Kavitha)? No matter how many scams you perpetrate, the money that comes out of them does not seem to be enough to fill your bellies," he said.

Shah slammed the Chief Minister for his omissions and commissions with regard to the implementation of Central schemes. "KCR is not implementing PM Awaas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. The CM’s tall talk of four new super-specialty hospitals is an attempt to pull wool over your eyes. How can you trust the CM when he cannot even improve facilities at Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals," he asked, claiming that Rao was renaming Central schemes as though they took birth in his mind. "For instance, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan which has turned into Mana Vooru Mana Badi," he said.

The Union Minister sprang a surprise by saying that the Centre was ready to procure every grain of parboiled rice from Telangana. This is a reversal of the Centre’s policy which was to procure only raw rice whether in Kharif or Rabi and not parboiled rice.

"It is the responsibility of State governments to procure bajra, jowar, maize, and ragi, except wheat and rice. If you can’t procure parboiled rice, you can resign. We will procure every kg of parboiled rice and help the farmers of Telangana," he assured.

Touching on the emotive issue of providing irrigation, funds, and jobs, he promised to ensure the three objectives are reached, contending that the TRS government was incapable of translating them into reality.