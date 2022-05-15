Padayatras not enough: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Telangana BJP leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that padayatras are not enough to take the party to the masses, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the State core committee of BJP to explore alternative means to achieve results.

Shah held a meeting with core committee leaders of the State unit of BJP at Novotel Hotel at RGIA right after his arrival, where he took feedback from them about the impact of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's padayatra on the people and the response the party was receiving.

Also raising the point on comments being made by TRS and Congress on social media, he directed the party leaders to ensure a response to all those comments by local leaders. As per sources, Shah has also given directions to party leaders about what assurances needed to be made to new entrants into the party.