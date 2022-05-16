Availability of water in Telangana state higher than national average

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s per capita water availability was higher than the country’s average, said Chief Minister’s OSD (Irrigation) Sridhar Rao Deshpande. Delivering a key note address on ‘the necessity of per capita water availability and per capita storage capacity in the country’ at the 220th birth anniversary celebration of Sir Arthur Thomas Cotton, organised by the Institution of Engineers (India) here on Sunday, Deshpande said that the total water availability in Krishna and Godavari rivers in Telangana was around 1,300 tmcft and the storage capacity was 950 tmcft

Recognising the importance of increasing the water storage capacity, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has proposed 141 tmcft storage at Kaleshwaram, 68 tmcft in Palamuru-Rangareddy and 25.26 tmcft in Dindi, the OSD said.