STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Availability of water in Telangana state higher than national average

The State’s per capita water availability was higher than the country’s average, said Chief Minister’s OSD (Irrigation) Sridhar Rao Deshpande. 

Published: 16th May 2022 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

The State Irrigation officials on Thursday urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to take into account only 20 per cent of the water drawn for domestic and drinking water purposes.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s per capita water availability was higher than the country’s average, said Chief Minister’s OSD (Irrigation) Sridhar Rao Deshpande. Delivering a key note address on ‘the necessity of per capita water availability  and per capita storage capacity in the country’ at the 220th birth anniversary celebration of Sir Arthur Thomas Cotton, organised by the Institution of Engineers (India) here on Sunday, Deshpande said that the total water availability in Krishna and Godavari rivers in Telangana was around 1,300 tmcft and the storage capacity was 950 tmcft

Recognising the importance of increasing the water storage capacity, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has proposed 141 tmcft storage at Kaleshwaram, 68 tmcft in Palamuru-Rangareddy and 25.26 tmcft in Dindi, the OSD said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irrigation Water availability Storage capacity
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp