STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ready mix concrete gets costlier across Telangana

It is specifically manufactured for customers’ construction projects, and supplied to the customer on site as a single product.

Published: 16th May 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Cement, cement prices, cement bag

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the essential building components ‘ready mix concrete’ (RMC), which is mainly used in laying on slabs and CC roads has turned costly with its prices increasing by Rs 300 per cubic meter.RMC is used in construction projects where the construction site is not willing, or is unable, to mix concrete on site.

It is specifically manufactured for customers’ construction projects, and supplied to the customer on site as a single product. It is a mixture of portland or other cements, water and aggregates, sand, gravel or crushed stone.

RMC plants combine a precise amount of gravel, sand, water and cement by weight as per a mix design formulation for the grade of concrete recommended by the structural engineer or architect, allowing specialty concrete mixtures to be developed and implemented on construction sites.

According to Telangana Ready Mix Concrete Manufacturers Federation (TGRMCMF), the prices in the construction industry for the raw material like cement, aggregates, diesel and others have been increasing frequently, forcing  them to hike the RMC rates. 

Mohan Reddy, president, TGRMCMF said “We don’t have an option except to increase our prices as raw material prices are increasing day by day. Earlier, M20 grade RMC preferably used in residential slabs used to cost Rs 4,300 to Rs 4,400 per cubic meter and now it has gone up to Rs 4,600 to Rs 4,700 per cubic meter,” he said.

There are over 100 RMC plants that cater to Hyderabad  alone. For a 1,000 sq.ft slab, it requires 14 cubic meters of ready mix concrete. Each cubic meter uses a minimum of 210 kg of cement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ready mix concrete Expensive Construction
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp